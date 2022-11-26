Colombian Judge Smokes in Bed Half-Naked During Hearing on Zoom Call, Suspended

A Colombian judge has been suspended for three months for allegedly smoking in bed and appearing half-naked during a virtual hearing. According to the Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, the woman identified to be Judge Vivian Polania violated multiple administrative regulations, stated the Judicial Disciplinary Commission in Norte de Santander on Tuesday. The 34-year-old woman, who made national headlines, was reportedly spotted lounging on her bed presumably half-naked as she puffed on a cigarette during one of her court hearings.

A snippet of the virtual hearing went viral on the internet in no time leading the disciplinary committee to launch a quick investigation on the matter. As per the report, the judge kept her camera disabled for over an hour before it was turned on. The committee reportedly alleged that Polonia was lying on her bed in a ‘deplorable’ state. She had ‘sleepy eyes’ and also looked ‘disheveled’ while her speech was slurred. It was seemingly one of the attorneys who informed the judge about her camera being turned on, post which it was disabled once again.

The disciplinary committee took the decision of placing the woman on unpaid leave till February. She was deemed unfit to perform her duties after failing to comply with the judicial dress code and not respecting the parties involves during the court hearing. In a statement given by Polania, she denied allegations of her being half-naked. Further, the woman claimed she had to lie down during the proceeding as suffered from an anxiety attack and low blood pressure issues, as per Infobae.

She opened up about her mental struggles and feeling extremely overworked while revealing that she had been previously bullied by her colleagues in Cucuta. Polania claimed that she had been threatened by her fellow judges before with disciplinary actions due to the ways she chooses to dress. Reportedly, her Instagram page which was deactivated last week consisted of bold photos of the judge in risque outfits. Multiple stills also seemingly featured Polania flaunting her tattoos. “I got tired of pleasing people over my peace of mind,” she said. Even after the Zoom video controversy, Polania claims that she will not change her personality to please other people.

