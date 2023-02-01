The Dosa has been slandered again and much like the past few times that a bizarre recipe has made Desis see red, ice creams are involved. An eatery is making a new variety of the much-abhorred ‘ice cream Dosa’ and it seems most people are not quite keen on taking a bite. In the video making the rounds on Twitter, a vendor can be seen slathering some scoops of ice cream all over the Dosa batter.

Next a red gelatinous substance (jam?) gets added in. This gives the Dosa a red colour, which is ideally not the colour most people want to see in their Dosa. Some type of candy gets added next. The Dosa is served on the traditional banana leaf, but since we cannot have good things anymore, it’s served with a side of scoops of ice cream.

If that was not enough, chocolate syrup is drizzled on the Dosa and a generous dash of candies are sprinkled on top. News18 could not independently verify the location of the eatery in question.

There were some people who spoke in favour of the experimentation.

Would you give it a try?

