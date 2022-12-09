Comedian Troy Bond Applauded for Putting Heckler in Place After She Called Him Racist

When you get on stage, it is hard to please everyone. There is going to be someone who is unimpressed by what you have to say. Comedian Troy Bond had to go through a similar experience when a woman accused him of being a racist. At first, he tries to reason with her but soon it turns out that being reasoned with is going to be hard. The heckler kept calling him out, but Troy just hit back even harder. He even went on to say that nothing she says will be able to hurt his feelings. “There’s nothing you could say to me that I haven’t said six inches from a mirror," he said at one point. Eventually, the heckler was escorted out and Troy received a cheer for the way he handled the entire situation. Take a peek at the clip here:

How one handles a bad situation says a lot about the person. Social media users were thoroughly impressed with the comedian. Many mentioned that only a wonderful comedian could come up with something hilarious on the fly as he did. “Wouldn’t have found you without Reddit. I’m Black and this was funny as hell and also exceptionally well-managed. I’ll keep a lookout for more content," commented a YouTube user.

Another comment read, “There’s always a risk of someone in the audience messing up a live performance. So disappointing. You seemed to have handled it just fine."

“Dude this video has blown up on Reddit, and after watching the longer version I have to say I love your comedy. The way you work for the crowd without any script shows how skilled you are at comedy," wrote a third user.

Troy Bond began his career at 17 and is now known as one of the fastest-rising stars in the New York comedy scene. He first appeared in a quick improv interview from the audience of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the summer before his senior year in High School, His quirky humour went viral and gave him the confidence to move to New York City after high school. People can enjoy his comedy gigs every night at Gotham Comedy Club, Greenwich Village Comedy Club, The Comic Strip Live and Broadway Comedy Club. People can also watch him on the small screens on Hulu, Netflix, and NBC and host of the Trivia Game Show, Reward the Fan.

