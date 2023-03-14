Anand Mahindra, known for his engaging social media posts, tweeted a hilarious video featuring comedian Gaurav Kapoor and his rant about sushi’s Indianisation. In the clip, the comedian has taken a funny dig at the Indianisation of foreign recipes and suggested that the authenticity of sushi will be lost if it is allowed to thrive in the local eateries of West Delhi. Retweeting his previous post where he had shared a photo of a jeep in Mumbai with a Jurassic Park sticker, Mahindra wrote, “After my tweet about the great Indian ‘cultural bear hug’, my inbox has been flooded with many more examples. This one is a jewel."

The video opens to show Gaurav Kapoor asking stakeholders and connoisseurs of sushi to prevent the dish from being sold, especially in West Delhi. To explain his point, the comedian gives an example of momos, a Tibetan dish, which met a similar fate when it landed on the menus of local restaurants two decades ago. He funnily predicts how Indianised versions of sushi might lead to tandoori sushi, malai sushi, gravy sushi, kurkure sushi, paneer sushi, chaap sushi, and so on.

Advertisement

“Duniya mein jitne bhi sushi ke stakeholders hai, connoisseurs hai, unse haath jod ke request hai ki, tumhare sushi ko Vikaspuri aane se rok lena [It’s my request to stakeholders and connoisseurs of sushi to stop the dish from being sold in Vikaspuri]," Gaurav Kapoor can be heard saying in the video.

Users have largely seconded comedian Gaurav Kapoor’s view in the reply section of this tweet.

One user replied, "We also have a cafe called PIZZA PARATHA in our city."

Advertisement

Another wrote, "Paneer Sushi would be sure hit among West Delhi people. Sir, I have a business idea borrowed from this genius, wanna invest?!?’

One person pointed out that noodles had met a similar fate after coming to India.

Advertisement

One user shared photos of desi Chinese food stalls.

Sushi is a universally loved Japanese dish that is eaten with wasabi and soya sauce. Although sushi has been associated mainly with raw fish, the dish is now widely sold with vegetarian ingredients in India.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here