It’s not every day that news becomes a source of humour for people. But this is what happened during a report about South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle. The anchor struggled with the proper pronunciation of the South African ministers for over two minutes before calling it a day. FYI, the video was actually a spoof posted by comedian Mr G on March 7. The video soon caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, who was left in splits by the clip. The Mahindra Group chairman also had a special wish – he hoped Indian television could be this “entertaining". Anand Mahindra’s post has left a ton of Twitter users delighted.

In the video, Mr G started off well but soon began to struggle with the pronunciation of the names. He kept a straight face while he fumbled with the names of the South African cabinet members, tendering apologies to his audience if he took too long for a particular minister. At the end of the clip, the comedian said, “I beg your pardon. These names are really difficult. I think we have to take a short break."

Anand Mahindra wrote, “Can someone PLEASE tell me this is a comedy show and not a real news bulletin. Either way, I wish our TV was this entertaining."

The hilarious video left Twitter users in splits, with many being unable to tell the difference between the spoof video and real news bulletins. Some even speculated that the writer of the news report probably had some grudge against the anchor. “The news writer must surely have some grudges against the reader! He knew the anchor would not be able to pronounce them and embarrass himself in front of the audience. It just happened that way," a comment read.

Others pitied the news anchor.

Some people were able to guess that it was a spoof. “This guy is a comedian as well and has this unique way of presenting News. Maybe he was just playing his comic side," a viewer quipped.

Others wondered what the anchor did after the break.

“This seems to be real news turned into comedy," a person commented.

A few individuals sided with the comedian and said such difficult names were common in South Africa.

The clip has received nearly 8 lakh views so far.

