Company Declares Reddit User 'Employee of the Year' Days After Rejecting Resignation Letter

In the anti-work subreddit, the employee shared a screenshot of the response they received after sending their resignation letter.

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 15:56 IST

Company Declares Reddit User 'Employee of the Year'. (Image: Canva)
There are times when one wants to quit their job and start a new one. However, it becomes a little complicated when your employer does not approve your resignation. A similar instance happened here. Taking to Reddit, the user ‘u/WorthlessFloor7’ shared what happened after he submitted his resignation letter. In the anti-work subreddit, the employee shared a screenshot of the response they received after sending their resignation letter.

“Tried to quit my job and they said no," read the caption. In the screenshot it can be seen that the company told the employee that they are required to commit to the company for at least a year.

This started a conversation between the two. To this, the person responses that he is an ’employee at will,’ he can terminate his employment upon giving a 4-week notice. Here is how it went:

The image has now gone viral with tons of responses. “Read your contract. They might have put something in there as some sort of penalty if you leave before a year. Granted normally its forfeiting a sign on bonus (or something similar), but they can’t force you to work for them," wrote a Reddit user. Another user wrote, “Now have all of your coworkers follow in your footsteps."

Here are a few responses:

The same post was also shared on Twitter and has gone viral. “This contract may be languages for a non-compete. You should be able to leave if you want to. Just read it over. They can’t make you stay," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Only two weeks notice I give jobs is when they notice I’ve been gone for two weeks."

There were many who supported the employee.

first published: January 10, 2023, 15:56 IST
last updated: January 10, 2023, 15:56 IST
