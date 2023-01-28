Home » BUZZ » 'Confetti Not Allowed': Hilarious Sign Outside US Theatre Showing 'Pathaan' Goes Viral

'Confetti Not Allowed': Hilarious Sign Outside US Theatre Showing 'Pathaan' Goes Viral

This Philadelphia theatre will strictly bar confetti during its 'Pathaan' screening. Desis empathise.

This sign outside a US theatre showing Pathaan is everything. (Right: Twitter/@aswinp)
This sign outside a US theatre showing Pathaan is everything. (Right: Twitter/@aswinp)

‘Pathaan’ unabashedly celebrates the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan and it’s tough to tell who has more zest- the movie itself or the countless SRK fans across the world. Fans have hardly stayed in their seats despite SRK’s warning to fasten the seatbelts; there are videos and photos of fans sleeping outside theatres to catch the first day-first show, dancing with Pathaan and Rubai (played by Deepika Padukone) and saluting SRK when he does a salute on-screen.

In short: fans have fully participated in the film’s tempo, not remaining mere audiences as the spectacle unfolds. Though this is known to happen in India with such “massy" films starring the Khans, the Kapoors and other stars, it’s a less common sight outside of India.

A Twitter user watching ‘Pathaan’ at a theatre in Philadelphia shared an amusing photo of a sign put up outside the cinema. ‘Confetti is not allowed,’ it read, and Desis empathize.

Well, Desis certainly have a flair for the dramatic. ‘Pathaan’ itself bears testimony to that. For instance, if you have kept up with the hype surrounding ‘Pathaan’ since its release, you may have come across one poignant scene from a cinema theatre: as Pathaan does a salute at an especially emotional moment in the film, a fan in the hall stands up and salutes Pathaan.

Now, the story behind the viral moment has come to light. Writer-director Hardik Mehta has shared the story in an Instagram post. “We were totally taken by surprise when the guy sitting ahead of us suddenly got up and did a salute in the middle of an ultra emotional scene. For most part of the film he was on some adrenaline high, which the film #Pathaan totally promises," Mehta wrote in part of his post.

