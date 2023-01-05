Home » BUZZ » Conman Dupes Chinese Woman After Claiming to Reunite Her With Ex Through Black Magic

She paid ¥13,000, which amounts to around Rs 1,50,000, to the man.

January 05, 2023

The woman, named Mai, who resides in Shanghai, parted ways with her boyfriend but desperately wanted him to be back with her.
Black magic is a phenomenon that is believed in by some and debunked by others. Nevertheless, there are black magic practitioners around the world — every culture with its own variant of mumbo jumbo, who believe they can change lives through the practice. Without getting into the debate of whether black magic really exists or not, let us tell you about an incident from China where a woman was duped by a self-proclaimed black magic practitioner, who promised to get her ex-lover back to her.

The woman, named Mai, who resides in Shanghai, parted ways with her boyfriend but desperately wanted him to be back with her. Unable to woo back her ex, she came across this self-proclaimed mystic, who claimed he could perform rituals that would reunite her with her ex. The woman, in her desperation, believed him and started dishing out money, in exchange for being promised a ritual.

She had ¥13,000, which amounts to around Rs 1,50,000, to the man. However, after receiving the money, the man could not be contacted and he went missing. After Mai finally realised that she had been duped, she lodged a complaint with the police and explained how she fell into the clutches of this conman.

During investigations, the police found that the person had duped others as well, extorting a total of around Rs 96,00,000. The woman told the police that she came across a video on a website, which claimed that miracles could be performed by giving out certain talismans in exchange for money. The conman is still absconding and the police have started a manhunt for him.

