Cop Gives Anushka Sharma-Ranveer Singh Run For Their Money With His Dum Dum Moves

Remember Mumbai Police’s dancing cop Amol Kamble? He rose to fame with his viral freestyle dance that could bring a wide ear-to-ear smile to anyone’s face. Adding yet another dance number to his long list of regular grooving posts, the Mumbai cop has wooed the internet with an astounding performance to Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s chartbuster track Dum Dum from the 2010 movie Band Baaja Baaraat. And time Amol Kamble brings a double dose of entertainment, as he collaborated with dancer Harsh Kumar. While showcasing his talent alongside Harsh, Kamble revealed that it was his “wish" to collaborate with him and it has finally been fulfilled.

Amol Kamble wrote in the caption, “Harsh Kumar sir it was my wish and you fulfilled it. Thank you so much, sir."

The now-viral video opens to the Mumbai cop and the dancer positioned, in what appears to be a studio. Decked in contrasting T-shirts and matching trousers, the two were seen dishing out some major dancing goals across the internet. Whether the on-point synchronisation, spellbinding moves or impeccable energy, the duo honestly slayed their performance in every way possible. With every step, the two amp up the energy and give it a whole new level.

It goes without saying that Amol Kamble’s video has set the internet ablaze. The comments section is flooded with a barrage of appreciation. Several users claimed that the cop has been delivering an important message of age just being a number when it comes to following your passion. One user wrote, “This is the sweetest thing on the internet today!" Another commented, “Arey Sir you made me feel that age is just a number with the kind of enthusiasm you have given inspiration to many people out there god bless you." Many claimed that they were desperately awaiting for this collaboration, as a user excitedly said, “Woohhooo the collab we needed". Apart from these, the comments section is swamped with innumerable fir emoticons.

Amol Kamble had previously shared a video dancing with Ranveer Singh

In the clip, the two can be seen dancing to Ranveer’s song Aala Re Aala from the 2018 movie Simmba.

