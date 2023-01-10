Copenhagen's Legendary Restaurant Noma is Shutting Down And Internet is Sad

René Redzepi is one of the world’s most celebrated chefs. His gastronomic temple Noma, first located in Copenhagen, then Mexico, enjoyed the reputation of being the world’s best restaurant. However, in what comes as sad news to many, the restaurant is now shutting its doors. After years of serving the most scrumptious dishes, the three-Michelin-star venture will bring its restaurant chapter to a close at the end of 2024. The following year it will be reborn as a “giant lab," dubbed Noma 3.0.

A statement at Noma’s website read, “(It will be) a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavors, one that will share the fruits of our efforts more widely than ever before."

Advertisement

For many, it came as a shock and people took to Twitter to express their sadness. Many also shared memes. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, the Danish chef, who is known for his commitment to seasonal, sustainable and locally-sourced ingredients, which he uses to craft the most ephemeral dishes, announced the launch of an app that will educate people on how to forage their own wild ingredients and food. The app, named VILD MAD, which means ‘Wild Food’ in

Danish, was developed by Redzepi, in conjunction with MAD, his non-profit organization, which is committed to bringing about a change in how the world eats and sustainable and conscientious cooking.

Noma became renowned for its foraging-based cuisine, using ingredients as varied as cloud berries, ant eggs, various wild grass and fungi, and curd whey sourced from local dairy farms around his restaurants.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here