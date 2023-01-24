A Twitter user shared a “full circle" moment that she had with her little brother. The OP, Sana, borrowed a book from her school library back in 2006 and till 2022, only two others seemed to have borrowed it. Last year, her little brother borrowed the same book. Both of their names were almost back to back on the book receipt. He seemed to have borrowed the book again this year.

“In 2006 I borrowed this book from my school library and my lil brother happened to borrow the same in 2022 And not many people wanted this book in between it seems," Sana wrote in a tweet. People admired the wholesomeness and also appreciated the sibling duo borrowing books in an age when people seldom go to libraries.

It made many people nostalgic, who shared anecdotes from when they used to go to their school libraries.

It’s certainly a “core memory" moment for the little brother and a road down memory lane for the sister.

