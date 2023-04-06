Could ChatGPT Be Your New Personal Shopper?

Do image consultants have anything to fear from the rise of generative AI? While ChatGPT has countless functions, many could still remain unexplored. In fact, it turns out that the conversational AI does a pretty good job as a personal shopper, able to generate outfits based on a simple request, an image, a trend, or even a specific body type. Could it be a revolution in the making? What to wear with cargo jeans? What outfit to choose for a first date? What are the ideal pants for a woman with hips? What to wear with that pair of shoes you just bought? No matter what the doubters might say, all these questions can now be answered by the AI chatbot in just a few seconds. ChatGPT can indeed act as a veritable personal shopper, if not a virtual stylist or assistant, providing fully personalized fashion recommendations in a few clicks. A feat that could well inspire ready-to-wear brands, and even major luxury labels, who undoubtedly won’t hesitate to use it to their own ends.

Creating a look from a simple image

Until that happens, users can explore directly for themselves — and for free — all the possibilities of the conversational AI as a virtual stylist. By using an image, for example. By providing the AI chatbot with a visual showing a pair of sneakers, or a hat, for example, you can ask it to create one or more looks according to your needs and preferences. In a few clicks, the artificial intelligence provides a very detailed answer.

From a simple picture of black sneakers — a fashion classic — ChatGPT provides no less than three looks: a first one that’s urban and trendy, a second one that’s casual and sporty, and a final casual and elegant style. Something for everyone. There’s no denying that the result is pretty good. The artificial intelligence suggests, for example, matching the sneakers in question with dark blue skinny jeans (don’t forget that this AI is still stuck in 2021), a white T-shirt, a black hoodie, a cap, and round sunglasses for a casual and sporty style. It’s enough, or almost, to make some image consultants, and even some influencers, feel uneasy.

A budding stylist

But the artificial intelligence doesn’t stop there. When asked what to wear on a first date, ChatGPT doesn’t immediately respond, saying that it depends on the planned activity and location. It’s not wrong on that account! Still, it gives some advice: “A good option for a first date would be an outfit that shows you off while remaining comfortable and appropriate for the planned activity. … In any case, be yourself and enjoy the moment!" Nice! Pushing the AI a little further, how about an outfit for a dinner for two. Verdict? The virtual stylist proposes four different outfits, adapted to all tastes and moods, including an elegant, floaty mid-length dress with high heels and discreet jewelry or dark jeans with an elegant blouse with boots or high heels, all topped with a blazer. Not bad for a chatbot!

Another possibility is to ask it for an outfit for a specific body type. By entering a height and weight, as well as physical characteristics, ChatGPT provides a multitude of clothing tips to build outfits that will flatter your figure. Then it’s over to you to decide whether or not you take into account these tips or to try out these looks supposed to boost self-esteem. But, as you can see, the possibilities are endless. Although it probably needs a little more training, the conversational agent has proven to be a pretty good virtual stylist. And potentially, if or when coupled with TikTok recommendations and trends of the moment — something not currently possible — it could gradually become the influencer of the future.

Note that this functionality could very quickly inspire the biggest fashion brands which, with the help of artificial intelligence, may quickly be able to offer their own tailored virtual assistants on their e-stores. A customized service that fits perfectly with the expectations and concerns of customers, who are looking for an ever more personalized shopping experience.

