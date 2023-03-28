With the nationwide protests going on in France over the pension age, it is not a surprise that the city of love is seeing some harsh days too. But it seems that this particular couple do not care much about it. While Paris street burns in the background, the unnamed couple is casually seen sitting outside a restaurant or cafe and enjoying a nice chat together. Captioned, “In Paris, a new ‘Everything Is Fine’ GIF is born," the clip is reminding people that this might just be the “most Parisian thing" they have ever seen. Amidst all the chaos unfolding near them, this couple decided that they don’t mind enjoying their little outing together and the internet is all for it.

Advertisement

Social media users were loving how effortlessly chic the duo looked in the video. Many remarked that Parisians have a thing for remaining calm even in the most toilsome circumstances. Others were loving how neither of them so much as flinched when the explosion near them went off. “The fellow sat there is exactly the image I imagine when I hear ‘French man’," wrote a user.

Another tweet read, “How does the woman not even look up as there’s a mini explosion 15 feet away?! Too busy discussing Sartre. Love this video."

Advertisement

“I feel every race has one superpower, for the French, it is to do the bare minimum to enjoy life to its maximum," another user tweeted.

For the unversed, on Thursday, numerous French workers gathered in a fresh demonstration of discontent with President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reform. The protests turned violent in Paris and other cities, indicating that the conflict was not subsiding. Macron’s decision to enforce the reform without a parliamentary vote has triggered widespread outrage, resulting in the most significant domestic crisis of his second presidential term. The situation is now jeopardizing the upcoming visit of King Charles III to France, his first foreign visit as monarch. The demonstrations in Paris and other cities seemed to be more extensive than in previous protest days this year, as Macron’s refusal to back down on the reform during a TV interview on Wednesday reinvigorated the protests.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here