Starbucks coffee might be expensive but for this Oklahoma couple, it actually ended up creating a dent in their pocket. The duo was shocked to learn that they’d paid $4,456.27 (approximately Rs 3,68,137) for two cups of coffee at one of the Tulsa outlets of the chain. According to a report by WNEM, the man identified to be Jesse O’Dell revealed that his bank account was almost drained after his coffee run on January 7. He reportedly ordered an iced Americano for his wife and a venti caramel frappuccino for himself, the total of which shouldn’t have exceeded $10 (approx Rs 830).

The man did not realize how much money had been deducted from his account as he did not immediately check the coffee receipt. It was his wife who first noticed the miscalculation when her credit card was declined at a mall. The parents of four immediately contacted the coffee outlet to rectify the error. Reportedly, Starbucks officials send them two cheques to make up for the damage, but both of them bounced. Owing to the error, the family also had to cancel their trip as they did not have enough money at the time. “We contacted their customer service helpline probably 30 to 40 times that day," Jesse told the portal.

Advertisement

The Oklahoma couple also filed an official complaint with the Tulsa police. Jesse reportedly warned other customers to watch for surprising deductions in their receipts after learning that what happened to him wasn’t a one-time error. The family is upset as the chaos has led them to miss their family vacation. They seemingly booked ‘non-refundable’ tickets to visit Thailand. “This is something that has caused duress in our family and hopefully others don’t have to go through something like this," he said.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told the portal that the coffee outlet is aware of the situation. They attributed the mistake to possibly a human error. Starbucks claims that they’re communicating with the couple to defuse the situation.

Advertisement

In a similar instance, a 35-year-old UK man ended up paying a whopping Rs 66,000 for a regular veggie burger and chips at Efe’s Kebab Kitchen. The man namely Toby stopped at the outlet at around 11 pm when he was on his way back home after meeting some pals. He realised the error after noticing a significant dip in his account balance.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here