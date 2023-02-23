The spirit of giving without any selfish motive is what makes people celebrate true happiness. It’s the feeling of their kindness, helpfulness, and sympathy that mingles together to cause a tremendous effect on someone’s life. This is what inspired a couple when they decided to hold a ‘Charity Chess Match’ at their wedding to extend help to an NGO. The groom took to social media to share how they obtained the feeling of utmost ‘joy’ that comes from the act of ‘giving’.

Shikhar Saxena shared how he did something unusual at his wedding ‘which seemed crazy to a lot of people’. Posting a photo of several guests engaged in chess matches at their wedding venue, Shikhar described how he and his bride (now wife) decided to organise an Open Fire Chess in the middle of their wedding. It all started when they met a duo last year who dedicated their lives to chess and ran an NGO called HelpChess. They would support disabled and less privileged chess players to get going with their game without any hassle.

“We decided to carve out some of our wedding budget for HelpChess. 7 people each from Team Groom & Team Bride would compete in what we called ‘Open Fire Chess’. Open Fire Chess is just regular chess with one twist — every time someone kills a piece, we donate Rs 1000," explained the groom. With the help of ChessBase India (a chess news portal and distributor), they came up with a surprise for the ‘player of the match’ who got a signed t-shirt from the Indian chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. Not just that, all the participants were given a signed chess board from Vidit Gujrathi, the second highest-rated chess player in the country. The fun element of the game was when the losing team was made to groove to a Bhojpuri song.

“This event was a small attempt to remind ourselves and others about the joy of giving. Our friends and family also added to our donation," wrote Shikhar on Twitter. What a unique way to engage and entertain guests with no such motive but to spread kindness! The way they inspired many to contribute to a good cause proves that the world is a better place with people like them who make it worth living.

