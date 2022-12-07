Couple Raise 'More Than Enough' By Crowdfunding After Man Was Accidentally Jailed For Hitting Burglars

The man who chased down two burglars regretted the decision after it ended up ruining his life by dooming him to jail. However, after his story went viral it led many to support his family with a GoFundMe page that has now raised over £170,000 (approximately Rs. 1.69 crore). According to a report by LadBible, the man identified to be Adam White, a resident of Egginton in the UK, was sentenced to 22 months in prison back in the month of February. Adam White reportedly chased after the two burglars who broke into his house.

The thieves reported to be Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul, both 25-year-olds, escaped on a stolen motorbike. That did not stop White from putting up a good fight, who followed them in his own vehicle. Unfortunately, White misjudged and lost control of his car and ended up ramming into the thieves causing a serious accident. The Luton Crown Court sentenced White to a lengthy sentence, who was released in September but now requires an ankle bracelet.

What left many furious is that the burglars who have previously been found guilty of reckless driving, theft, shoplifting, and even drug dealing, were not sentenced to jail instead they were ordered to complete 200 hours of community service. White, who had no previous record, was the only one who was imprisoned in the case. The story was telecasted on 24 Hours in Police Custody, which led to an outrage among civilians who launched a GoFundMe on the man’s behalf. The tweet read, “He was put away for 22 months for knocking them off their stolen bike, and they got zero prison time. He spent £50k of his life savings. Let’s get it back to him! I have been in touch with Adam’s wife, Lindsay, who will be transferring the funds directly from the fundraiser. Thank you for all the support so far."

Now as the fundraiser has collected more than £170,000, they have now decided to close their GoFundMe page. In a statement shared on Twitter, the couple said, “We hope everyone has an amazing Christmas and New Year. Thank you, everyone, from the bottom of our hearts."

The couple revealed that the donations made by people have almost covered their losses.

Earlier speaking to The Mirror, White revealed he lost his job and his wife who was pregnant at that time decided to abort their unborn child as she couldn’t cope with the stress. “I will regret what I did for the rest of my life. It was a moment of ­madness. Thank God no one died. I have paid a high price," he said.

