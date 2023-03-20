Love is in the air and so are rhythms. Indian weddings are lavish affairs. Couples and their families go all out to ensure the day is worth remembering. After all, ‘Big Fat Indian Weddings’ is a concept that truly exists and is sought after. Now, this couple is taking it a notch higher, quite literally, and making sure no one forgets their big day. Booking a charter flight for the whole family and relatives is something huge in itself but this couple decided to share a special moment 36,000 feet in the air. Dressed in an ethnic ensemble, the bride and groom grooved to the beats of Maan Meri Jaan by musician King. Shared on Instagram, the caption read, “That’s how you roll at 36,000 ft in the air."

The couple was seen standing in the middle of the aisle before they began swaying to the beats. Breaking out into their choreography, the bride and groom are all smiles as they dance their hearts out to mark their special day. With the music blasting, people around them were seen enjoying the dance by the couple in love. The clip has garnered quite some attention from social media users. So far, it has over 77 thousand likes.

This is not the only unusual Indian wedding out there. Managing Partner and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Complete Circle Wealth Solutions, Gurmeet Chadha shared a clip of an unusual band during a Band, Baja, Baraat moment in the United Kingdom. The tweet has a video of a group of people, most likely a part of a wedding procession (baraat). There are turban-wearing Punjabis and women clad in fancy Indian attire grooving to the beats given by a Caucasian band, a few have blue cloths covering their heads in accordance with Sikh customs. The music is not just from some dhol players but also from a band that’s playing on trombones, trumpets, and tubas. Chadha in his tweet wrote, “Angrezon se band and dhol bajwa rahe hain Punjabi. Classic Revenge by Indians. (on a lighter note guys)." The first line roughly translates to, “Punjabis are making the English play band and dhol."

The clip has gained traction on social media and people expressed how much they loved it on Twitter.

