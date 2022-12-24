Court Orders Qatar Airways To Pay For Plus-size Model’s Psychotherapy For This Reason

A court ordered Qatar Airways to pay for psychotherapy for a plus-size model from Brazil, after they reportedly refused her boarding on the plane because she was too fat, reported New York Post. Influencer Juliana Nehme accused the airline of discriminating against her due to her size. The 38-year-old shared a post on Instagram, where she said that she was not allowed to board her flight from Beirut to Doha on November 22, allegedly due to her weight.

Juliana was on a holiday in Lebanon with her family and had arrived in the country via Air France without any hassle. But when she was back to Brazil via Doha, Juliana said a staffer told her she would have to purchase a first-class ticket seat if she wanted to board the flight. It also meant that she would miss her onward connection to Sao Paulo, where she lives.

She also mentioned that the airline did not offer to refund her the $1,000 (around Rs 82 thousand) she had paid for the ticket. Instead, Qatar Airways asked her to buy the business class ticket for $3,000 (around Rs 2.47 lakh), so that she could fit into the section’s larger seats.

The influencer tried to convince the airline to let her board the flight, but they asked her to buy the executive seat while they were allowing her mother, sister and nephew to board the flight. Eventually, Juliana ended up staying in Lebanon with her mother, while her sister and nephew flew back home.

On December 20, a court in Sao Paulo ruled against Qatar Airways and asked to pay for Juliana’s psychotherapy by a trusted professional, so she can come to terms with the distress caused by the incident. Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho stated that granting urgent relief is a reasonable and proportionate measure to ensure Juliana overcomes the stressful and traumatic event.

The treatment consists of weekly therapy sessions worth $78 dollars (Rs 6,443) for at least a year and a total of $3718 (around Rs 30 Lakh) to be deposited in the bank account.

Juliana and her mother travelled back home on another flight, without paying a penny after speaking with the Brazilian ambassador.

