Home » BUZZ » 'Covid is Not Over' Trends on Twitter With Memes Amid Surge in Cases in China

'Covid is Not Over' Trends on Twitter With Memes Amid Surge in Cases in China

Covid situation in China is only worsening, which is also raising fears in India.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 10:21 IST

New Delhi, India

'Covid is Not Over' Trends on Twitter With Memes. (Image: Canva)
'Covid is Not Over' Trends on Twitter With Memes. (Image: Canva)

The Covid situation in China is only worsening, which is also raising fears in India. Not just China, but there has also been a surge in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and the US. To stay safe, the Centre and several state governments have ramped up the preparedness to tackle any untoward situation that may arise in the country in the coming days. However, it was a memes galore on Twitter after Hashtag CovidIsNotOver took over the social media platform.

Here are a few memes being shared on Twitter:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, earlier, a top epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding estimated that over 60% of China and 10% of the world’s population is likely to be infected with Covid-19 over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions. According to Feigl-Ding, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) goal is “let whoever needs to be infected, infected, let whoever needs to die, die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production."

Beijing Dongjiao Crematory, on the eastern edge of the Chinese capital, has experienced a jump in requests for cremation and other funerary services, according to people who work at the compound, reported WSJ.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 22, 2022, 10:21 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 10:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora Among Stars Who Gave The Sexiest Swimwear Looks In 2022

+12PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan Turns Six: Here's A Roundup Of The Star Kid's Most Adorable And Cutest Pictures