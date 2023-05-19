Craving 'Mummy Ka Khana' But No Time To Cook? This AI Robot May Help

Having a robot perform household chores is nothing short of a dream come true, especially for those who struggle to find time amidst their busy schedules. But imagine the delight when we reveal that a robot can now not only cook a meal for you but also customise it to match your taste. Yes, you read that right! The internet has been abuzz with excitement after actor-turned-blogger Shenaz Treasury shared a video featuring an AI Robot capable of preparing food. She even claimed that the meals created by this AI robot might even surpass the food prepared by moms.

The clip opens with Shenaz saying, “A robot that cooks you food is now entering the kitchens of India." The video highlights the various slots where ingredients are added, with the app providing instructions on where to place each item. Shenaz’s chosen dish, pesto paneer, is prepared by the robot cook, while a man standing next to her reveals that she will be notified through the app when the meal is ready. He even informs her that she can even give the instructions from another house.

She is then seen tasting the dish prepared by the AI robot and says, “A robot that cooks ghar ka khana may be better than your mummy ka khana." While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Robots / AI are now entering Indian Kitchens. Is this incredible or scary? The founder is guju and he had the idea when he missed his guju food in Bangalore and couldn’t find anyone to cook his guju food as well as his mum. So, he invented this robot. Are robots going to take away all our jobs?"

The video sparked fascination among many viewers, but opinions emerged asserting that no meal could compare to one prepared by a mother. A comment read, “AI Robot can cook better than the best Chefs around- Agreed but not agreeing that it can cook better than Mummy. Never."

Another said, “Better than mummy ka khana??? Like really bro??? Ahan big no." Some claimed that when a meal is prepared by humans it is emotions that bring taste to it. “Robots may be able to do it all. Cooking should definitely not be one of them. The food made by my mother’s love and emotions are what makes the food tasty and healthy," a social media user wrote.

The video has garnered an impressive number of views, surpassing 787 thousand plays so far.