Home » BUZZ » CRED CEO Revealed Why He Draws Rs 15,000 Salary Per Month But Twitter is Divided

CRED CEO Revealed Why He Draws Rs 15,000 Salary Per Month But Twitter is Divided

CRED CEO Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 salary per month. Here's why Twitter is divided over the idea.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 09:08 IST

New Delhi, India

CRED CEO Kunal Shah explained why he draws Rs 15,000 salary. (Credits: Instagram/@kunalb11)
CRED CEO Kunal Shah explained why he draws Rs 15,000 salary. (Credits: Instagram/@kunalb11)

CRED CEO Kunal Shah revealed in an Instagram story why he draws a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. A follower asked him about the relatively low salary during an Instagram Q&A and wanted to know how he managed to survive on that. “I don’t believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past," Shah replied.

“There are CEOs who take salaries in crores then we have Kunal Shah," a Twitter user wrote, sharing a screengrab of Shah’s Instagram story. The post, however, seems to have divided Twitter users. Many people pointed out that this is a common practice when it comes to CEOs and a “smart" one at that. Others praised Shah’s move.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

So what do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 27, 2023, 09:08 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 09:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List; Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Take Home Top Honours

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Indulge In Sweet PDA At News18 Showsha Reel Awards, See Pics