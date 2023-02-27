CRED CEO Kunal Shah revealed in an Instagram story why he draws a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. A follower asked him about the relatively low salary during an Instagram Q&A and wanted to know how he managed to survive on that. “I don’t believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past," Shah replied.

“There are CEOs who take salaries in crores then we have Kunal Shah," a Twitter user wrote, sharing a screengrab of Shah’s Instagram story. The post, however, seems to have divided Twitter users. Many people pointed out that this is a common practice when it comes to CEOs and a “smart" one at that. Others praised Shah’s move.

