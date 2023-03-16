'Cricket Commentary': Influencer's Question on Jobs Likely to Be Impacted By AI Sparks Discussion

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the world. It is now present in every sector. For the unversed, AI involves the idea of building machines that are capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. With the advent of Siri and Alexa, AI is increasingly becoming part of everyday life. It is now present in every sector. Amid all of this, influencer Ravisutanjani took to his official Twitter handle and asked people: Which job will be impacted the most by AI? The tweet has gone viral and sparked discussion on the blue bird app.

“People assuming AI will replace employees and blah blah. But as an AI enthusiast and Data Scientist. I think. AI will not replace you, But the person using AI will. So there are many jobs that might get impacted. But not replaced," wrote a Twitter user. “Content writing, Customer Support Executives, Data Entry, Proofreading, Market Analysts, Software/IT related field," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, multinational food delivery company, Zomato, joined the bandwagon and shared its version of ‘AI’ tools. The food giant captioned their post, “AI hacks that everyone should know." As expected of Zomato, the post was anything but your average marketing. From chAI to mAIn course, the restaurant aggregator shared how 5 simple AI tools are perfect to give that daily boost we all so need.

