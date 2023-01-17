Cricket Fan Who Vowed to Not Marry Till Kohli Scored His 71st Century Gets Best 'Wedding Gift'

All the cricket fans have been waiting for Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli to score his 71st century. However, one fan took a step ahead as he decided to not get married till he sees his favorite cricketer reach the three-figure mark. 34-years-old Aman Agarwal took to his official Twitter handle and shared an image of himself in his wedding attire. “I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day," read the caption. Aman has shared a collage where on one side he was seen holding the ‘I Will Not Get Married Till Virat Kohli Scores his 71st’ placard. On the other side, there is a picture of him wearing a wedding sherwani, in front of his TV.

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral with over 650K views. “Wholesome moment!!!! Congratulations nd may God bless u with happy married life," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “A promise was once made and that promise was kept. Shaddi mubarak bhai."

Meanwhile, Vrat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 to sink Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kohli’s hundred, his third ODI century in the last four matches, was laced with 13 fours and 8 towering sixes. Although there were many elegant shots in Kohli’s memorable knock, one particular six that was hit by him has grabbed the headlines.

During his whirlwind knock, Kohli hit a MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot for a massive six. The huge 97m six came on the third delivery of the 44th over of the match, bowled by Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha. Kohli’s tremendous shot whipped up a storm on social media and several videos of the same flooded Twitter. A Twitter user has shared the video of Kohli’s monstrous six on the microblogging site. While sharing the amusing video, this fan wrote, “He said ‘Mahi Shot’ in the end. #Mahirat."

