'Cringe': Priya Malik's Slam Poetry 'I'm Not a Cool GF' Gets Brutally Dragged on Twitter

The merits of spoken-word or slam poetry have long been questioned by social media users. Now, such a poem performed by Priya Malik (of Bigg Boss fame) is getting roasted by Twitter users who have called it “cringe". The poem, called ‘I’m not a cool girlfriend’, talks about how the narrator would be asking after her partner’s whereabouts umpteen times, would want a ‘Bollywoody’ love story and instant responses, would even want to meet their mom and her mom, their dad and his dad, all the girls they have ever loved, and even the “childhood buddy [they] lied to".

She also talks about how the narrator would give their partner space but not distance; love, but “not a lot of patience". “I am not a cool girlfriend. I will ask you once, twice, thrice, fifteen times- ‘where are you? what are you doing? who are you with?" goes the poem. It’s about to be 2023 and we are definitely retiring the cool girl trope but this right here might just be taking it a bit too far, if the tweet responses are anything to go by.

“I didn’t see the lead-in and legitimately thought her poem was a mother talking to their child," wrote a Twitter user, with most opining that the poem was “romanticising" toxic dating behaviours. “Seems like the content you get on Google when you search ‘bf gf quotes’," said another user. “I’ve never seen anyone put themselves on blast. This is fascinating," reads another tweet. “This is some next level toxicity," another opined.

Do you agree or not so much?

