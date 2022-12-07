Cristiano Ronaldo Was Benched in FIFA World Cup and Football Fans Substituted With Memes

Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the starting lineup for Portugal’s match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. This came in after his coach expressed frustration about his team captain’s attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, who plays for Portuguese club Benfica, is starting in Ronaldo’s place at Lusail Stadium. Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his team for Tuesday’s 6-1 triumph over Switzerland in the World Cup last 16 had been “strategic and nothing more."

While many were bummed about this decision as this hints towards the decline of the player, there were many who took to Twitter and shared memes on the same.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with AFP, Santos said, “I said that it was closed and it was closed. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world playing professionally and as a captain … so we have to just think about this team collectively." When asked if it was the most difficult decision of his career to leave out Ronaldo, Santos said, “I have a very close relationship I always have, known him since he was 19 at Sporting, and then for years here in the national squad."

“Ronaldo and I never confuse the human and personal aspect with the coach and player relationship. He is a very important player to have in the team," he said.

