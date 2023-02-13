‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ director for the show’s first years, Robert B. Weide gave an emotional tribute to his late wife Linda Weide, who died in December last year. “Linda Weide, my remarkable wife, believed everybody’s age was nobody’s business. Let’s just say she was ageless and timeless," he began the emotional obituary which was featured in the Los Angeles Times. Meanwhile, a business reporter from the publication took to his Twitter handle to share the picture of Weide’s moving letter for Linda.

Daniel Miller shared the newspaper clipping of the obituary which included Linda’s picture followed by Weide’s poignant descriptions of his “low maintenance" wife who had a “kind of elegance from another era". He revealed how her bravery and dignity even after suffering from a fatal neurological disease was “awe-inspiring". Linda, who played Mindy Reiser in the ‘The Terrorist Attack’ episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a complex disorder that affects the brain and the ability to walk, balance and make eye movements.

Advertisement

Weide gave Linda’s brief background and went on to describe their first meeting in 1994. He wrote, “I walked into Café Aroma in Studio City, and there she was. She had it all – beauty, style, grace, intelligence, wit, a great laugh, a blinding smile, and (can I say this in 2023) legs that demanded to be shown off, and were. That night, I wrote in my journal, ‘I think I may be in big trouble.’ We were married on July 11, 1998." He even penned about her generosity in putting people’s needs before her own and her love for animals which made her friends say, “If I can come back in another life, I want to be one of your animals."

Advertisement

Weide even detailed her brief screen appearance ranging from the 2001 LA stage revival of Kurt Vonnegut’s “Happy Birthday, Wanda June" (at the request of the renowned author himself, according to the obituary) to the 2021 documentary “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time" which was, indeed, dedicated to her.

Calling her the “Gracie to my George", Weide finished the eulogy by quoting that “Nothing lasts forever" but they didn’t know about his love for her! “28 years wasn’t nearly long enough. Still, I may just be the luckiest SOB who ever lived. Rest well, Bunnie. I hope we’ll be together again. For those who never knew her, I’m sorry for your loss," read the ending lines of his tribute.

Advertisement

No doubt, the beautiful piece left netizens sobbing for the Emmy winner who is also known for directing the documentaries that focused on comedians, namely, Lenny Bruce, Woody Allen, Mort Sahl, and W.C. Fields.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here