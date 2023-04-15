Curry Instead of Biryani: Twitter User Mocks Vegetarians Complaining About Wrong Orders, Zomato Replies

You must have seen various people complaining about receiving the wrong orders on food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Bren’ took to the micro blogging site and took a jibe at all of these people. Sharing an image of the cheese curry he had received, he wrote, “If you’re a strict non vegetarian think twice before ordering from zomato I ordered chicken biriyani which is clearly MARKED AS NON VEGETARIAN on the platform and I found no piece of meat, just some curry with blocks of cottage cheese. Disappointed rn."

While many understood that he is just making a mockery. Food delivery app Zomato took him seriously and responded to the tweet. The app wrote, “We’re really sorry to have disappointed you, Bren. Could you please share your registered contact number via private message so we can make things right?"

“its cool man what’s done is done i ate it now," Bren wrote. “THEY GAVE ME VEG MOMOS INSTEAD OF CHICKEN. WORST DAY OF MY LIFE FR," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Chicken biryani hai kahan- ye to koi salan hai."

This comes just after a woman shared her unpleasant experience on Twitter as she claimed that she had ordered a vegetarian biryani rice with aloo from a restaurant partner on Swiggy, only to discover a piece of meat in it. As a strict vegetarian, the woman expressed her shock and disgust at the error. “f you’re a strict vegetarian (like me) think twice before ordering from Swiggy! I ordered biriyani rice with aloo which is clearly MARKED AS VEGETARIAN on the platform and I found a piece of meat (could be chicken, mutton or anything!) in the rice. Such grave errors are something that are unacceptable specially when it comes to MY BELIEFS," she wrote.

