'Cycle Wali Chai': Indore Student Sells Tea on Bicycle to Pay for Coaching Classes, Inspires Internet

Most of us have been in situations where we face challenges and difficulties and are often advised by family and friends to be resilient. It is in such situations that we learn how to bounce back on the right track. A recent viral video online shows a young man by the name of Ajay, who is a student by day. But he works against all odds to meet his daily needs by also selling tea at night to afford his coaching fees.

The video starts with a man calling out to Ajay while he’s riding a cycle and asking if he has any tea. The two first exchange pleasantries and the man then comments that he has heard a lot about Ajay’s tea. We can clearly see that Ajay’s cycle has a board in front that says “Cycle Wali Chai" in Hindi and a large flask in the back that stores the tea. The video concludes with Ajay getting off his bike to pour the man a cup of tea.

Ajay’s hard work and dedication were appreciated in the video which was shared with a caption in Hindi which when translated reads, “#Chai_On_Cycle Indore… Meet our tribal brother Ajay..! Ajay studies during the day and sells tea at night to meet the expenses of coaching, living and food..! Really God bless Ajay. If he ever becomes a big man, then this video will be living proof of Ajay’s struggle."

The video, which is said to be from Indore, was uploaded on December 23 and received a lot of support from social media users. It has garnered more than 10,000 views and many more comments appreciating his efforts. One user commented, “Inspirational, our youth should learn from such kind guy."

Another user wrote, “Aese jimmedar yuva hi desh samaaj ko aage badhate hai (only such responsible youth take the country and society forward)."

After watching the video, many agreed that Ajay is an inspiration to people who believe they are far from attaining their goals owing to financial difficulties and his story motivates them to work harder and never give up.

