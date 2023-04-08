Dad Blocks Drive-Thru After McDonald’s Forgets To Pack Fries And Drinks

Getting an incomplete or delayed food order is bound to leave anyone frustrated. Now, there are two ways to deal with such a situation. Either let it go and accepted the food you get, or you raise a complaint. A British man went all-in for his kids’ love for fries and drinks by staging a protest at a local drive-thru McDonald’s outlet. The man, David Shepherd, pledged to sit in front of the fast-food shop until he received the missing fries and drinks along with the full order that he paid for.

He blocked the drive-thru at the outlet near Whitstable, Kent, reported The Metro. All because his 80 Pounds or Rs 8,123 order via UberEats arrived incomplete.

Advertisement

Shepherd was told by employees at the outlet earlier they could not provide him with the missing items citing it was ‘against the company’s policies.’

“I decided to drive to McDonald’s to ask them to replace the missing items, but I was told it was ‘against company policy’ to do so. At that point, the food was already cold, so we have 80 Pounds (Rs 8125) worth of a meal that we’re not getting," he told the publication.

He further justified his rage saying, “All of this would have been avoided if they’d just given us the dinner we’d paid for."

McDonald’s’, later on, apologized for the incomplete order and gave the man a full refund. The local police were able to clear the chaos after two hours of the protest.

This is the not instance that McDonald’s made it to the headlines for the wrong reason recently. The company has been going through restructuring with the announcement of major layoffs across the globe. The firm slashed the pay packages of some of the employees. Hundreds of employees working at the McD Corp had to lose out on their jobs. McDonald’s head Chris Kempczinski said at a recent media conversation that the current scenario is “outdated and self-limiting," for the brand. The new memo sent across the corporate offices also hinted at a plan for new restaurants, reported BBC. The company employs over 2 lakh people with more than 3/4th of them located outside the US.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here