Dad Trolling Son Via WhatsApp Story With 'Amit Ji' in 'Baghban' Reference is Too Relatable

A Twitter user shared his dad's WhatsApp story roasting him with a reference involving Amitabh Bachchan's character in Baghban.

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 16:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Dad roasts son with Baghban reference. (L: BR Films, R: Twitter/@Ujjawal_athrav)
The ‘dheere dheere samajh aa raha hai’ trend has taken over Twitter, where people have now slowly begun empathising with Bollywood movie characters whose actions may have earlier seemed unreasonable to us. A Twitter user’s dad, to everybody’s surprise, seems to have caught on to the trend and he has even used it to troll his son via Instagram.

Ujjawal Athrav, the Twitter user in question, had a small argument with his dad, only to find out the next day that his dad had put up a WhatsApp story reading, “Dhire dhire samjh me aa raha hai ki baghban mein Amit ji ne 4 beton k rahte ek bacha kyun adopt kiya tha (Slowly realising why Amit ji in Baghban adopted another child despite already having four kids)."

Take Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini starrer Baghban’s ‘sanskaar’ on steroids, combine it with a Twitter trend and throw in some Desi dad humour- you’ve got yourself the perfect roast. Twitter appreciated Ujjawal’s dad’s genius.

However, some people had some trouble believing that this actually happened. “Seems fake af. No person in his 50s would write a WhatsApp status in the same lines as that of a popular twitter trend," one Twitter user wrote.

Fake or not, could we all sign a petition to declare ‘Baghban’ a fantasy movie?

first published: March 24, 2023, 16:28 IST
last updated: March 24, 2023, 16:28 IST
