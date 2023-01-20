'Dahi Khao Inam Pao': Patna Man Sets Record By Gulping Over 3.6 kg Curd in 3 Minutes

A one-of-a-kind curd-eating competition was held in Patna on Wednesday, January 18, attracting participants from all over Bihar. More than 500 people competed in the ‘Dahi Khao Inam Pao’ competition, where they were asked to eat 3 kg of curd in three minutes. Sudha Diary organised the event at the Patna Dairy Project to promote the health benefits of curd. The curd-eating event was divided into three categories: male, female, and senior citizens. They have been organising this unique event since 2012.

Visuals from the Dahi-Khao event were shared on Twitter by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd. The pictures gave glimpses of people competing to finish their curd. The first picture shows a senior citizen sitting on the ground and eating the curds, while many gathered around him to take pictures and videos of him. The second photo shows a group of women sitting in line and consuming the dahi.

Along with the pictures, the caption read, “Looks like the competition was ‘curdled’ with tension, but the dairy warrior emerged victorious by gobbling up 3 kgs & 647 gms of curd in just 3 minutes! Sudha Dairy successfully organized a Curd-Eating Competition today at Patna Dairy Project to promote the health benefits of curd". Social media users called these pictures, “great moments".

According to TOI, in the curd-eating competition, PDP managing director Srinarayan Thakur revealed that Pranay Shankar Kant from the senior citizens’ group claimed first place after consuming 3.647kg of curd in three minutes. Prema Tiwari of Bar won the women’s division after being able to consume 2.718kg of curd in three minutes, while Ajay Kumar of Bar was named the winner in the men’s division after consuming 3.420kg.

The competition began more than ten years ago and drew competitors from states including Bihar, UP, MP, Jharkhand, and others. Around 700 people registered for this contest, which was held three days after the Makar Sankranti festival. Shankar Kant won this title in 2020 by consuming 4 kg of curd.

