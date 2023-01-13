'Dairy is Scary': Twitter Can't Believe Parmesan Cheese is Not Vegetarian

For the longest time, we all have believed it to be a vegetarian item. While much of it may be true, vegetarians are going to be in shock after learning that Parmesan cheese is not vegetarian. Your beloved packaged Parmesan cheese, aka, Parmigiano-Reggiano which you used to include in your favourite pasta and sandwich dishes are actually made of something that comes from the body of an animal. A user recently shared this fact in a tweet that read, “Today years old when I found out Parmesan cheese is made from baby cow’s stomach & I could go cry. I’m just gonna have to go fully vegan at this point".

The piece of information was new for many users who share their surprise in reply to the original tweet. “Wow, I had never heard that! Dairy is scary for real," a user wrote.

One user said that they did not want to have cheese ever in their life.

According to the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, this special hard cheese, known as Parmesan, is authentically made in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena and Bologna in Italy.

The making of authentic Parmesan cheese involves killing an animal. Parmesan cheese and other varieties like Parmigiano, Grana Padano, and Gorgonzola are made using an artificial enzyme found in the stomach of a calf.

To make the cheese, milk is coagulated to create curd and whey. The coagulation process requires an enzyme called chymosin, which comes from the rennet produced in the stomach of the calves. This rennet is acquired after killing calves.

The enzyme from the cow’s stomach is so essential for making this special variety that cheese can not be categorised as parmesan without the inclusion of cow’s milk, salt, and calf rennet. Such is the importance of the ingredients in this recipe, Parmesan has had ‘Protected Designation of Origin’ status since the year 1996.

However, to keep up with the demand for cheese in the market, vegetarian cheeses are being manufactured using a non-traditional method by using rennet from fungal and/or bacterial sources. The process produces cheese by using microbial-based enzymes and safe for vegetarians to consume. While it may be a bit expensive, it is the best alternative.

