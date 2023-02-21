Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? A street vendor has been making a jumbo omelette with a generous component of Dairy Milk and chocolate syrup and a video of the recipe is going viral on Instagram. Despite the roadside vendor’s best efforts, people on the Internet aren’t too pleased with the combination. The recipe starts off just like the procedure of making a regular omelette.

Eggs, onion, tomato, and quite a bit of cheese go in first. Next, the vendor takes a bar of Dairy Milk and grates it into the concoction. Before the omelette is flipped over, chocolate syrup is poured in generously. More slices of cheese, more chocolate syrup, and the finished product is served with a side of Dairy Milk and ketchup.

People worldwide have been experimenting with sweet and savoury combinations like this one. Bizarre recipes, in fact, are one of the surefire ways to go viral for many food bloggers and other influencers on the Internet. It’s no surprise that Desi vendors have started partaking in the trends.

Advertisement

“Cooks in india deserve a tlc show fr fr [sic]," an Instagram user commented on the Dairy Milk omelette video. “Ah yes, the classic combo of eggs and chocolate just make a pancake man ," another comment read. “I want this omelette, hold the Dairy Milk though bring in that masala goodness!" Another commenter said.

Well, one need not like every food combo that’s being churned out these days, but kudos to the chef for trying out something new! Check out the video here:

Recently, a ‘chocolate gulab jamun‘ also attained similar levels of virality on the Internet. While the chef would have you believe this fusion dish is actually Chocolate Gulab Jamun, Instagram users have been insisting that it’s just cake pops. The name of Gulab Jamun has been slandered by covering it in chocolate: this seems to be the general consensus.

Advertisement

The recipe seems to involve coating the Gulab Jamuns entirely in chocolate and then generously pouring a molten chocolate mix all over it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here