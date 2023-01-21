Home » BUZZ » Daler Mehndi Falls For Prince Harry Meme, Thanks British Royal For 'Listening' to His Music

Daler Mehndi Falls For Prince Harry Meme, Thanks British Royal For 'Listening' to His Music

Daler Mehndi just fell for a Prince Harry meme and no one wants to break it to him.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

January 21, 2023

Daler Mehndi just fell for a Prince Harry meme. (Photo: Twitter, Inset: Reuters)
Daler Mehndi seems to have unwittingly fallen for a little meme that was poking fun at Prince Harry. There is a Twitter trend wherein a person who’s going viral at the moment- Prince Harry for all his bombastic revelations in memoir ‘Spare’ or Jenna Ortega from ‘Wednesday’- “says" some very niche things which are obviously not true. In such a joke, a Twitter handle going by @qualiteaposts shared a Prince Harry meme, writing that Mehndi was the artist that the British royal listened to in his ‘lowest moments’.

In a wholesome (but sadly misplaced) message, Mehndi quote-tweeted a screengrab of the meme and wrote, “I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex".

Fans, for the most part, don’t want to burst the singer’s bubble. “No one tells him! Absolutely no one," wrote one Twitter user. Another let him know that they are proud of the singer and nothing’s the matter.

It’s probably only a matter of time before Mehndi realises what happened. But it would appear that Prince Harry himself is not about to escape the memes anytime soon. One of the (less important) revelations made by Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’ includes the fact that he had a frostbitten penis during his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. He said that he was suffering from it after an expedition to the North Pole in 2011, reported Page Six.

Harry said that his “Pa" was very sympathetic over his frostbitten ears and cheeks. He added that he didn’t want to overshare about his penis but he did mention that he found out that it was also frostbitten after coming home. Twitter is nevertheless calling the TMI alert.

January 21, 2023
last updated: January 21, 2023, 15:30 IST
