After the Kiki car challenge outrage, it is automated vehicles that have raised concern among people. Multiple footages have emerged in the past showing irresponsible drivers either sleeping or recording reels, while completely relying on the modern updates of automated cars. While the feature is to make driving easier, misusing it can turn fatal. Now, a new video of a man relaxing behind the steering wheel to record a reel with a woman, who appears to be his wife, is being widely criticized on social media. In the clip, the man positions himself such that his main view is the passenger seat and not the road.

While the car continues to move, the man teases his partner and keeps his feet on the top of the adjacent seat. “Just randomly happened to come across a reel !! Trust me you would not see such bizarre & moronic stuff related to automobile stuff !! Unreal just for a reel. Anand Mahindra it’s a travesty that we have to share roads with people like these This is just insane," he wrote posting the video.

Advertisement

Take a look at it here:

Mahindra XUV 700 uses ADAS, a collection of electronic technologies that aid in driving and parking via a secure human-machine interface. The feature is intended to bring the number of accidents down and prevent the loss of lives on the road. While the feature is aimed to make driving safer, its misuse drew massive flak from people online. A user wrote, “People at Mahindra be like bruh we made the system to get the driver relaxed for a bit, but not this much relaxed. One system failure and he is done for."

Advertisement

Another commented, “So true people have just lost it they have full confidence that they can post this and get away with such moronic stuff."

One more joined, “Ye over confidence main marenge (They will die owing to the over confidence)."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user said, “There are some things money can’t buy. And common sense is one of those."

Another added, “Need to identify this person and have him arrested! This is a violation of road rules."

The video has amassed over 1.3 million views on Twitter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here