Danish Man Dies 4 Years After Being Bitten By His Kitten

We all know that whenever an unvaccinated dog bites, we have to rush to the hospital or clinic to get an anti-rabies injection to prevent complications. But did you know cats — adored and most viewed animals — on the internet can be also dangerous enough to cause death with a bite? Domestic cats are ruling the hearts over the internet with their unique antics. But a 33-years-old man, whose finger was bitten by a feline four years ago, has died after flesh-eating bacteria infected his blood.

According to Daily Mail, Henrik Kriegbaum Plettner adopted kittens from a shelter in 2018. In august 2018, while trying to move one of the kittens, he was bitten on the index finger. Henrik ignored the wound from the bite for a while until he noticed that his hand had swollen twice its size.

After several check-ups and consultations, he was admitted to Denmark’s Kolding Hospital. During his month-long stay, he underwent around 15 surgeries. This was the beginning of his health problems.

Four months after the surgeries, Henrik’s finger didn’t function properly as it used to. With no option left, he decided to amputate the infected finger with the hopes that he wouldn’t lose movement in his other fingers as well.

The amputation surgery didn’t work and health continued to decline. The kitten has bitten right into a blood vessel and when a cat bites and pulls its tooth out the hole closes and the bacteria spreads.

For those who don’t know, tissue infections in cat bite wounds are usually caused by a hogenic bacterium also called Pasteurella multocida. In some cases, this can also lead to a rare bacterial infection known as necrotizing fasciitis which can be fatal.

In Henrik’s case, his wound closed almost immediately after he was bitten, which meant the bacteria had entered his bloodstream through veins and began infecting him.

Henrik passed away four years later, in October, this year. The family opened up about it now because they want to spread awareness and not take cat bites lightly. Henrik’s wife Desiree shared with the media house that after a bite one should go to the doctor. “don’t think, ‘oh, that’s just a cat. Don’t take any chances," she added.

