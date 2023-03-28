The popular comedian Danish Sait, who is also known as Mr. Nags, recently tweeted a photo of himself sitting with an IPL trophy, proving that he has already won one, unlike some of the other Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stars. This came after a Twitter user made a sarcastic remark about Mr. Nags having the same number of IPL trophies as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle combined. Mr. Nags responded to the tweet with his classic humour, correcting the user by sharing the photo of himself with the trophy. Sait, who is often referred to as a ‘content king’, was seen in his element of witty humour on Twitter after being a part of RCB’s unboxing event on Sunday.

RCB fans are well aware of Mr. Nags’ ability to find hilarity and content in every situation that occurs with the team during the IPL season. In 2015, Mr. Nags took hold of the IPL trophy and proudly flaunted it around the airplane as if he had won it. In his usual comical manner, he referred to the trophy as just another famous thing associated with the IPL, alongside himself, and joked, “If we’ve already got a trophy, why do we need to play?" Recently, his photo with the trophy went viral, allowing fans to reminisce about the hilarious moment from the past. Meanwhile, he often playfully jests with the trophy while asserting his significance to the team.

Video of Mr. Nags Grabbing the Trophy for RCB

Check out Mr. Nag’s recent tweet below:

Recently, Mr. Nags, along with RCB legends Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Virat Kohli, made an appearance at the Unbox event held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He engaged in playful banter with the players while discussing their plans to win their maiden IPL trophy in 2023, a feat he claims to have already achieved.

The event also saw Gayle and de Villiers being inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame and their jerseys being retired from the team’s roster. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in T20 cricket, fans were allowed to watch RCB’s full squad practice, accompanied by RCB brand launches.

