How much craze for Bollywood songs is too much? You might not know the answer to this yet but this trending video will give you an idea about the popularity of music from Indian cinema worldwide. While it is known to all that music transcends all boundaries and borders, a video from a Danish school proves it. All thanks to Daler Mehndi’s evergreen song Tunak Tunak Tun. The 1998 track continues to make people groove to its beats. In the viral video, a number of school students are seen dancing to Tunak Tunak Tun together. They even perform the hook step of the song. “Introdans Indian style," read the text on the video. The video has garnered over 36 thousand likes as of now.

Many reacted to the dance video in the comments section. Even the said school, through their unverified account, dropped a comment. It read, “Thanks for sharing. We use this song in our intro week at the school. It works because it makes people smile and laugh together. At NIH we have a lot of different cultures. We have students from all over the world. Hope you enjoy this video and doesn’t read to much into it (sic)."

Social media users were awestruck after watching the video. One of the users wrote, “Yoo, I wanna join too, looks fun." Another user commented, “I bet they’re having fun more than their regular routine. Last step though." One more user wrote, “This is next-level line dancing".

Watch the viral video below:

Daler Mehndi’s iconic song was released in 1998 and has since then, been among the top favourite songs to be played at Indian functions. Watch the full song here:

Nowadays, we frequently come across videos of people from abroad dancing to Indian songs. Recently, a clip showing little a boy, who is reportedly from China, dancing to the popular track Aankhein Khuli from the film Mohabbatein trended big time on social media. The video begins with the child setting the camera and playing the track. He soon takes his position and starts grooving to the popular song featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Watch the video here:

The video has over one million likes as of now.

