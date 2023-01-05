Home » BUZZ » Darr to Jodhaa Akbar: Twitter User's Ode to Handwritten Letters in Bollywood Films

Darr to Jodhaa Akbar: Twitter User's Ode to Handwritten Letters in Bollywood Films

The films mentioned in the Twitter thread are Hum Tum Aur Woh, Prem Patra, Blackmail, Phool, Jodhaa Akbar, Pakeezah, Chandni, Uphaar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Darr and Eklavya.

This still is from the movie Phool. (Credits: Via Twitter/@PragyanM)
This still is from the movie Phool. (Credits: Via Twitter/@PragyanM)

Older Bollywood films often used a leitmotif of letters. They were often responsible for driving the plot of a romance at a time when sliding into the DMs wasn’t the norm. Though a lot of modern habits get a bad name for the wrong reasons, the lost art of letter-writing does have its old-world charm that’s not quite there in electronic forms of communication. As an ode to the many handwritten letters that enriched the plots of Bollywood films of yesteryears, a Twitter user called Pragyan Mohanty has collated a thread of beautiful handwritings that featured in them.

The films mentioned in the thread are Hum Tum Aur Woh, Prem Patra, Blackmail, Phool, Jodhaa Akbar, Pakeezah, Chandni, Uphaar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Darr and Eklavya. One Twitter user also added the letter written by Jia’s birth mother to Jenny in Kal Ho Na Ho.

