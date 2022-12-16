Daughter Returning Home from Hostel Sends Entire Food Menu to Dad, WhatsApp Chat Goes Viral

‘Ghar Ka Khana’ is unmatchable! And with mothers preparing the food with adequate spices and abundant love, home-cooked meals become even more special. Living far from home makes us realise what ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ is as it tops the list along with other things that we miss while living in a hostel. Such is the case of a hostelite who sent a list of what she wanted to eat on returning home after five months. The father shared the WhatsApp chat where his daughter gave a complete list of food items that she wanted to eat at home.

Twitter user Shwetank took to the micro-blogging site to share his conversation with his daughter living in a hostel. His daughter, Shiksha, was returning home after five months when she enlisted the menu to her parents in advance so they could prepare food for the delicacies. From starters to desserts, Shiksha specified everything that she wanted to have once home. With ‘Chicken seekh kebab’ and ‘fish tikka’ as starters to ‘Cooker chicken curry’ and ‘mutton biryani’ in the main course, the hostel girl shared the Non-vegetarian food menu with her parents on WhatsApp. Not to miss, she also demanded ‘Nutella cheesecake’ as the dessert for the evening. Cool menu, isn’t it?

“Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-Bhikhari!" read the caption alongside the screenshot shared by Shwetank on Twitter. Netizens started reacting to the long food list of the daughter. “Lucky girl," wrote a user while another one said, “Hostel Life is good but Home food is Great". An online user also commented, “She had good clarity, should appreciate….."

Thus, it made people reminisce about their own college days when they used to miss home-made food while living away from their families.

