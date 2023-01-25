The Khelo India Youth Games, slated to begin on January 31, will be organised in eight different cities including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will be bringing live telecasting of the matches. Amid this, a viral tweet showing the channel’s makeshift scorecard has left the internet in splits. DD Sports has been re-telecasting the 2021-2022 Khelo India University Games. For one of the games, the channel displayed results using an excel sheet. The antic left the internet bemused. A user shared a photograph of the TV screen, wherein DD Sports had presented an excel sheet on the screen instead of a scorecard during the final match in the 10m individual air pistol category.

“DD Sports is telecasting Khelo India Games. And instead of creating a separate scoreboard graphic, they are just showing an Excel sheet," the caption read.

Take a look:

In another tweet, the user made “some additional comments." He highlighted that Excel is a “2007 version" and “Windows is not even activated."

While some called the excel scorecard “ultimate", a section of the internet was visibly disappointed with the sports channel’s “embarrassing" act.

This is how Twitter reacted to the viral post:

“Hahah… apne mba ka sahi istemal karte hue (Making the correct use of their mba degree)," another said.

One of the users called the act “embarrassing" and implied how India’s broadcasting needs to become “top-notch" to attract youth. He said: “For all the great work done in the previous Khelo India’s this is embarrassing! We need to get our act together and our broadcasting has to become top-notch if we want our youth to embrace sports."

Looking at the positive side, some called it a progress as they went “from handwritten placards placed on chairs (which was often visible) to excel."

However, there were some who came out in support of the channel. “Don’t mock them…You know Cricket bhi starting days me aise jugaad se chala tha then Grow ho gaya…. Waise bhi India me sports ke liye jyada budget nahi rehta and Jo aata hai corruption me nikal jata hai (During the initial days, cricket matches were held with all this jugaad. Anyway, there is not much budget for sports in India. Whatever comes gets washed away in corruption)."

