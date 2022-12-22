Home » BUZZ » Deadly Snake 'Intruder' Found at Australia Airport Car Parking, Here's What Officers Did

Attaching an X-ray image of the reptile in the container, the account explained that 'while waiting for the catcher to arrive, the duty Sergeant took this x-ray of the box to confirm the snake was safely contained.'

Summer in Australia is bringing all kinds of creatures out in the open. One such intruder from the wild side made it to the Adelaide airport office of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) on Monday. AFP officers at the airport found an eastern brown snake coiled up in the basement car park and secured it in a container till a snake catcher safely removed it from the premises of the Adelaide airport. The AFP branch even took an X-ray image of the serpent in the container.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the AFP revealed that they had found an intruder in Adelaide a day before. “A brown snake was located in the basement carpark and was secured by AFP members until safely removed by a snake catcher," they said.

Attaching an X-ray image of the reptile in the container, the account explained that “while waiting for the catcher to arrive, the duty Sergeant took this x-ray of the box to confirm the snake was safely contained."

The image shows the eastern brown snake coiled inside the container, with its hood touching the lid. According to the Australian Museum, this species is widespread throughout eastern Australia. They are found in abundance from northern Queensland to South Australia. Some pockets in central and northwestern territory also see the occurrence of populations of this snake species. The eastern brown snake is able to survive in areas of human disturbance. Thus, its natural range includes some of the most populated parts of the country. A report from Newsweek said that this is a highly venomous snake species, causing more deaths than any other such reptile in the country.

Snake sightings in the country are expected to rise as the temperature goes up. AFP cautioned people about the same in their social media post. The account said, “We aren’t usually in the business of snakes (depends who you ask though), but with temperatures starting to rise, remember to take care of yourselves and your animals."

