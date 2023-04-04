Deaf And Blind Dog Responds To Favourite Human's Touch, Leaves Internet In Tears

The internet is filled with adorable reaction videos of hearing-impaired babies listening to sounds for the first time. But this viral clip is quite different from the rest as it captures the reaction of a hearing-impaired and blind dog’s response to the touch of its favourite human. The pooch, Bumper, can only react to touch. Life may have been tough on the flurry animal, but Bumper knows how to live it to the fullest. A video of the doggo reacting to the surprise visit of his favourite human has melted multiple hearts online.

The clip comes with an inline caption that reads, “When one of your favourite humans comes home for a surprise visit but you are blind and deaf, so it takes a minute."

The pooch who was relaxing on the small couch instantly begins to jump and wag his tail in excitement when a lady touches its nose. The doggo roams everywhere merrily and also fetches a shoe to play with. The video was shared on Bumper’s Instagram profile which chronicles the animal’s daily life.

While sharing the video, the caretaker of the dog wrote, “Bumper loves Faeron so so much. His first response to the arrival of a new human to the house is to find a cool toy or object to share with them. His second response is to run to the door and fetch their footwear. When we have a group of people visiting he will play a matching game where he grabs a shoe from the door and carries it around until he finds the person who matches the scent." Watch the adorable video here:

The video has garnered over 13.3 million views on Instagram leaving many to fill the comment section with emotional responses. A user wrote, “Be right back. I need to mop my melted heart off the floor." Another commented, “Love how happy he is I have a dog that recently lost both of her eyes and training her to get around was hard enough for being blind. Can’t imagine her being deaf too! Love that your pup is able to enjoy life. The resilience they have has taught me so much. Thanks for sharing."

One more joined, “I’ve only just discovered you and Bumper and all I can say is thank you so much for giving him the best life. You restore my faith in humans. Bumper is so precious, bless his little heart. Sending you all my love and wishing you all the happiness in the world. Bumper, you are a little star sweetheart."

Bumper enjoys a following of over thirty-three thousand people on the social media platform.

