'Debt-ridden?' Sabyasachi's Wedding Outfit Ad is Getting Roasted Over 'Sad' Model

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a Bollywood bride favourite: everyone from Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma chose the designer for their wedding attires. Therefore, donning a Sabyasachi outfit is considered a marker of wealth. However, one of his recent collections is getting dragged online by people who are taking an ironic dig at the prices of designer clothing. Though models aren’t exactly known for smiling while walking the ramp, a model in one of Sabyasachi’s recent campaigns was deemed as particularly sombre-looking by Internet users.

It is common knowledge that models are often asked to maintain a neutral expression so as not to take away from the outfit they are meant to showcase.

Advertisement

“Man she really doesn’t like wearing Sabyasachi," one Twitter user joked. “When you don’t want to get married to the boy but still agree because you get to wear Sabyasachi wedding outfit," quipped another. “You could wear a Sabyasachi and still be unhappy," wrote one Twitter user.

The bride in the photos is wearing a “Zari embroidered organza saree, silk blouse and veil with hand cut sequins" paired with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here