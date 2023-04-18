Deep-Fried Avocado Stuffed With Boiled Egg – Yes Or No?

What would you say if you are presented with a unique dish – an avocado stuffed with a boiled egg, coated with egg yolk and bread crumbs, then deep-dried in oil? Would you like it, or not? The debate over the success of the dish has been going on since last week on Twitter. In recent years, while the growth of social media, especially TikTok, has given artists, chefs and individuals from diverse backgrounds a platform to showcase their talents, it has also raised challenges over food. For example, a US based chef named Eric Rivera recently shared a video on social media featuring a couple making a deep-fried avocado stuffed with boiled egg.

Despite the couple in the video appearing to enjoy their delicacy, the online community was not prepared to witness their beloved fruit being manipulated in such a way. The deep fried dish sparked debate about potential health risks of consuming such food.

Chef Eric Rivera shared the TikTok clip on Twitter with the caption, “Cadbury Avocado Nightmare."

Since it was shared on April 13, the video has garnered over 59,000 views, sparking mixed reactions among viewers. One Twitter user commented on the video, stating, “She’s always violating foods and pretending they’re so delicious and divine that it makes her palate sing."

Another Twitter user took a critical stance, indirectly mocking the couple by stating, “Crazy how many people who have no idea what they’re doing but really think they did something."

Another Twitter user expressed their disapproval of the dish, suggesting that there are simpler and healthier ways to prepare the same ingredients. The user commented, “That’s right. Instead of preparing these exact ingredients in a simpler and healthier way, I’m going to heat up an entire pot of oil and dirty a bunch of dishes to deep fry ONE breaded avocado egg."

“Avocado is a perfect food by itself what a waste," wrote another.

Interestingly, prior to sharing the controversial deep-fried avocado recipe, Chef Eric Rivera expressed admiration for a street vendor in Delhi who was making Ghewar. The video was originally shared by The Food Ranger, a popular TikTok channel run by vlogger Trevor James, who also seemed impressed with the vendor’s skill and the Ghewar making process.

Expressing his approval, Eric wrote, “Nobody is talking, you get to see the whole process, and the food looks incredible the entire way. My favorite style of video." Did you like the clip?

