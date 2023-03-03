Deepika Padukone will be among the A-list celebrities presenting at the 95th Oscars. The actress made this announcement on Thursday after she took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news. The list also includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove. The awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the actress wrote, “#oscars #oscars95."

Since the news hit social media, people have come forward and lauded the actress. “Wow… Presentable will present awards to presentables. Deepika Padukone is presenting awards at the oscars," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Unstoppable! #DeepikaPadukone all set to attend the Oscars 2023 ceremony as a presenter!" Here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, couldn’t control his excitement and dropped a series of clap emojis on her post. Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone, wrote, “Boom."

