Deepika Padukone Unveiling Golden Trophy at FIFA World Cup Brings Cheer to Desi Internet

Amid the controversy surrounding Pathaan, Deepika Padukone unveiled the golden trophy before the FIFA World Cup 2022 final while Shah Rukh Khan joined the experts to talk about the nail-biting match between Argentina and France. Deepika, who has been receiving sexist hate on social media platforms over Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ song, was seen alongside legendary Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the unveiling ceremony.

Indians, of course, loved the sight as a beaming Deepika appeared in a suave avatar and photos and videos of her next to the golden trophy went viral on the Internet. “Aren’t we all proud? Deepika Padukone, you all. The Queen," wrote one Twitter user.

“You want to boycott her? It will never happen Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to get the honor of unveiling the FIFA trophy representing LV as their first Indian global brand ambassador. Your favs could never!" wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, SRK joined legendary footballer Wayne Rooney to discuss all things football and Pathaan.

