Deepika Padukone's Dance in 'Besharam Rang' From 'Pathaan' is Now an All-Purpose Meme

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ had its first song ‘Besharam Rang’ drop yesterday and the hype is real. The sensual number, hotly anticipated since those photos of SRK and Deepika started going around on social media, has already inspired a slew of hot takes. From comparisons to Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Ghunghroo’ to the beat sounding like that of ‘Makeba’ by Jain, ‘Besharam Rang’ currently has all the attention of eagle-eyed Bollywood fans.

Deepika Padukone’s look and moves have stolen the show, although SRK remains a tough contender without having much room to perform in the song. From their outfits to Shah Rukh’s washboard abs ala ‘Dard-e-disco’ in ‘Om Shanti Om’ redux, there’s a lot to unpack here. But one particular move- Deepika’s slow ‘twerk’, to be specific- has become an all-purpose meme. While many trolled it and called it “cringe", others appreciated it. The dance has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Shah Rukh took to his official Twitter handle and posted the song. Along with the track, he wrote, “Seeing her, you know… beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here- https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

SRK and Deepika were last paired together in Happy New Year, which came out in 2014.

