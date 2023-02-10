Home » BUZZ » Deer Surprises Hunter, Approaches Him Instead Of Running Away

Deer Surprises Hunter, Approaches Him Instead Of Running Away

As the deer approached the hunter, he slowly lowered his gun and settled for petting the creature.

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 10:56 IST

The clip ended with the deer standing next to the hunter.
With a gun aimed at it, an animal is likely to rush away. This deer, however, changed the entire game. In a clip shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) Officer, Susanta Nanda, a deer was seen outsmarting the hunter even with his gun aimed at it. The clip showed the deer standing at a distance when a hunter caught sight of the animal. The deer, too, seemed to have recognized the danger it was in. Usually, such animals would be rushing away at the sight of apex predators. This deer did something unusual. It approached the hunter and looked him straight in the eye. The hunter slowly lowered his gun and instead settled for petting the woodland creature. The clip ended with the deer standing next to the hunter who seemed to have abandoned the plans of hunting the creature.

Several social media users pointed out that if people look closely, they can spot two deer in the clip. The common assumption was that perhaps the deer that approached the hunter was a mother trying to look out for her child. By sacrificing herself, she was trying to save her child. A Twitter user wrote, “What I could see was that mother deer tried to sacrifice her life for its kid (look closely in the bushes) and immediately after approaching to hunter she looked back to check if the kid has safely moved ahead or not. I may be wrong, but look at it again."

Another tweet read, “Glad he didn’t shoot. Doubt he turned a new leaf. By the look of it, it may have chosen what it felt lesser of two evils as it does look back. Was it looking for another predator or its family is unknown. With power comes compassion and responsibility. Some never realize."

There are many species of deer that are facing the threat of extinction. There are over 40 deer species spread across the world. Since they are in large numbers and have extensive habitats globally, many people think these creatures can never be endangered. This assumption is wrong. Some deer species, like the Irish elk known as giant deer, are already extinct. Overhunting, global warming, agricultural development, and habitat encroachment are some factors that are contributing to these creatures nearing extinction.

