Deer With Frozen Face Gets Rescued by Two Hikers, Old Video Goes Viral on Reddit

The bomb storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery across many parts of the USA and Canada. The extreme cold weather is dubbed as the ‘blizzard of the century’ and has left not only humans but animals suffering too. A recent video showed a deer’s face covered in snow and completely frozen due to the extreme weather conditions. The undated video was recorded by a hiker who managed to rescue the scared animal.

The video was shared on Reddit yesterday and captured the face of the deer covered with snow and its mouth, eyes and ears completely frozen. It’s believed that the deer was attempting to use its head to dig for food beneath the snow, because of which the face is covered with ice. In the video, you can see that as soon as the hikers get close, the scared deer ran away. However, the hikers were not ready to give up. They managed to get a hold of the animal and removed the ice from its face. Right after that, the animal ran away. The exact location of the video is not yet known.

The caption of the post read, “Two hikers helping a deer with its mouth, eyes & ears completely frozen over due to the extreme cold weather".

Check out the video here-

The post amassed many comments, amongst which many wondered how only the face of the deer froze. One user asked, “How on Earth did this happen? While it was sleeping I guess?"

Another user appreciated the efforts of the hikers and wrote, “Humans are being bros while Nature is unforgiving." “I wonder if humans are the only species who help other animals, out of pure empathy. I’m sure we’re not, but I definitely think it’s a beautiful part of humanity," read another comment.

“Poor deer. Glad they helped him. Winter is rough for animals," wrote one more.

